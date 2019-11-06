MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 12 McEachern
2018-19 MaxPreps National Player of the Year Sharife Cooper returns with a new supporting cast.
Video: Preseason Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Mike Thompson
Last Season: No. 2 in final Top 100, 32-0 (GHSA Class AAAAAAA state champions)
Key Contributors:
Randy Brady (6-foot-5, Jr., G)
Dylan Cardwell (6-10, Sr., C)
Sharife Cooper (6-1, Jr., F) — Committed to Auburn
Bobby Moore (6-5, Jr., W)
Camron Mcdowell (6-5, Jr., G)Israel Palmer (6-2, Sr., G)
Braden Sparks (6-0, So., G)
Jovan Tucker (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to MercerKey Games/Events:
Nov. 9 vs. Berkmar (Lilburn, Ga.) — Georgia Elite 8 Tip-OFF
Nov. 23 vs. Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.)
Nov. 29 vs. ...
