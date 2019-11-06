MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 12 McEachern

2018-19 MaxPreps National Player of the Year Sharife Cooper returns with a new supporting cast.

Video: Preseason Top 25 high school basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 12 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.)

Head Coach: Mike Thompson

Last Season: No. 2 in final Top 100, 32-0 (GHSA Class AAAAAAA state champions)

Key Contributors:

Randy Brady (6-foot-5, Jr., G)

Dylan Cardwell (6-10, Sr., C)

Sharife Cooper (6-1, Jr., F) — Committed to Auburn

Bobby Moore (6-5, Jr., W)

Camron Mcdowell (6-5, Jr., G)

Israel Palmer (6-2, Sr., G)

Braden Sparks (6-0, So., G)

Jovan Tucker (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to MercerKey Games/Events:

Nov. 9 vs. Berkmar (Lilburn, Ga.) — Georgia Elite 8 Tip-OFF

Nov. 23 vs. Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.)

Nov. 29 vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

Our Latest Stories