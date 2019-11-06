MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 13 Roselle Catholic
Lions compete for fourth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title in eight years.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Dave Boff
Last Season: No. 43 in final Top 100, 28-4 (NJSIAA Non-Public B finalist)
Key Contributors:
Corey Floyd Jr (6-4, So., G)
Richie Greaves (5-11, Sr., G)
Niels Lane (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to Florida
Clifford Omoruyi (6-11, Sr., C)
Joshua Rivera (6-7, Jr., W)
Ahmad Robinson (5-10, Sr., G)
CJ Wilcher (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to Xavier
Simeon Wilcher (6-2, Fr., G)Key Games/Events:
Dec. 20 vs. Trenton Catholic Academy (Trenton, N.J.)
Dec. 23 vs. Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) — Kyrie Invitational
Jan. 3 vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
