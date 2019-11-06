MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 13 Roselle Catholic

Lions compete for fourth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title in eight years.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 13 Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.)

Head Coach: Dave Boff

Last Season: No. 43 in final Top 100, 28-4 (NJSIAA Non-Public B finalist)

Key Contributors:

Corey Floyd Jr (6-4, So., G)

Richie Greaves (5-11, Sr., G)

Niels Lane (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to Florida

Clifford Omoruyi (6-11, Sr., C)

Joshua Rivera (6-7, Jr., W)

Ahmad Robinson (5-10, Sr., G)

CJ Wilcher (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to Xavier

Simeon Wilcher (6-2, Fr., G)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 20 vs. Trenton Catholic Academy (Trenton, N.J.)

Dec. 23 vs. Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) — Kyrie Invitational

Jan. 3 vs. ...

