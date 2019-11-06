MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 14 Long Island Lutheran
Three returning starters will look to guide this group to New York federation tournament of champions repeat.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: John Buck
Last Season: No. 17 in final Top 100, 25-2 (New York federation Class AA tournament of champions winner)
Key Contributors:
Hugo Bergstrom (6-foot, Sr., G)
Jalen Celestine (6-6, Sr., G) — Committed to California
Andre Curbelo (6-0, Sr., G) — Committed to Illinois
Paul Jordan (6-6, Jr., W)
Zed Key (6-8, Sr., Sr., F) — Committed to Ohio State
Kacper Klaczek (6-8, Jr., F)
Rafael Pinzon (6-5, Jr., G)
Drissa Traore (6-7, Jr., W)Key Games/Events:
Dec. 17-22 vs. TBD — Iolani Classic
Dec. 26-31 vs. ...
