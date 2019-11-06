MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 14 Long Island Lutheran

Three returning starters will look to guide this group to New York federation tournament of champions repeat.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 14 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)

Head Coach: John Buck

Last Season: No. 17 in final Top 100, 25-2 (New York federation Class AA tournament of champions winner)

Key Contributors:

Hugo Bergstrom (6-foot, Sr., G)

Jalen Celestine (6-6, Sr., G) — Committed to California

Andre Curbelo (6-0, Sr., G) — Committed to Illinois

Paul Jordan (6-6, Jr., W)

Zed Key (6-8, Sr., Sr., F) — Committed to Ohio State

Kacper Klaczek (6-8, Jr., F)

Rafael Pinzon (6-5, Jr., G)

Drissa Traore (6-7, Jr., W)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 17-22 vs. TBD — Iolani Classic

Dec. 26-31 vs. ...

