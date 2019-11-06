MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 15 Minnehaha Academy

Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren look to lead the Red Hawks to their fourth consecutive state championship.

No. 15 Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.)

Head Coach: Lance Johnson

Last Season: No. 85 in final Top 100, 29-2 (MSHSL Class AA state champions)

Key Contributors:

Prince Aligbe (6-foot-6 So., W)

Chase Carter (6-6, So., F)

Isaiah Davis (6-3, Jr., G)

Chet Holmgren (7-0, Jr., C)

Kaden Johnson (6-4, Sr., F)

Terry Lockett (6-0, Sr., G)

Donovan Smith (5-8, So., G)

Jalen Suggs (6-5, Sr., G)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 7 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul, Minn.)

Dec. 17 at Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.)

Jan. 3 vs. Park Center (Brooklyn Park, Minn.)

Jan. 4 vs. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Feb. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

