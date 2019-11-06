MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 15 Minnehaha Academy
Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren look to lead the Red Hawks to their fourth consecutive state championship.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Lance Johnson
Last Season: No. 85 in final Top 100, 29-2 (MSHSL Class AA state champions)
Key Contributors:
Prince Aligbe (6-foot-6 So., W)
Chase Carter (6-6, So., F)
Isaiah Davis (6-3, Jr., G)
Chet Holmgren (7-0, Jr., C)
Kaden Johnson (6-4, Sr., F)
Terry Lockett (6-0, Sr., G)
Donovan Smith (5-8, So., G)
Jalen Suggs (6-5, Sr., G)Key Games/Events:
Dec. 7 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul, Minn.)
Dec. 17 at Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.)
Jan. 3 vs. Park Center (Brooklyn Park, Minn.)
Jan. 4 vs. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Feb. ...
