MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 16 Wasatch Academy
Tigers working toward fourth GEICO Nationals invite while still seeking first event victory.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: David Evans
Last Season: No. 14 in final Top 100, 26-4 (GEICO Nationals participant)
Key Contributors:
Leonardo Colimerio (6-foot-7 Sr., W) — Committed to Fresno State
Richard Isaacs (6-0, So., G)
Caleb Lohner (6-6, Sr., W) —Committed to Utah
Brennan Rigsby (6-2, Jr., G)
Mike Saunders (6-0, Sr., G) — Committed to Cincinnati
Richie Saunders (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to BYU
Mady Sissoko (6-9, Sr., C) — Committed to Michigan State
Kamryn Waites (6-11, Jr., C)Key Games/Events:
Nov. 27 vs. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) — Utah Valley Tip-Off Classic
Dec. 5-7 vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 15 Minnehaha
Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren look to lead the Red Hawks to their fourth consecutive state championship.
-
Preseason Basketball Top 25
Familiar names loom at the top as Montverde Academy, IMG Academy and Sierra Canyon set the...
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 20 Hamilton Heights
After finishing last season ranked No. 25, four returning starters look to build on program's...
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 3 Sierra Canyon
Five-star transfers Brandon Boston, Ziaire Williams figure in Trailblazers' plans for third...
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 1 Montverde Academy
Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes headline loaded Eagles roster with a strong chance at capturing...
-
Basketball Top 25: No. 2 IMG Academy
Jalen Johnson, Jaden Springer set to lead the defending national champion Ascenders.