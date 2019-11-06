MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 16 Wasatch Academy

Tigers working toward fourth GEICO Nationals invite while still seeking first event victory.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 16 Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Head Coach: David Evans

Last Season: No. 14 in final Top 100, 26-4 (GEICO Nationals participant)

Key Contributors:

Leonardo Colimerio (6-foot-7 Sr., W) — Committed to Fresno State

Richard Isaacs (6-0, So., G)

Caleb Lohner (6-6, Sr., W) —Committed to Utah

Brennan Rigsby (6-2, Jr., G)

Mike Saunders (6-0, Sr., G) — Committed to Cincinnati

Richie Saunders (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to BYU

Mady Sissoko (6-9, Sr., C) — Committed to Michigan State

Kamryn Waites (6-11, Jr., C)Key Games/Events:

Nov. 27 vs. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) — Utah Valley Tip-Off Classic

Dec. 5-7 vs. ...

