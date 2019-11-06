MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 17 Gonzaga

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings



No. 17 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)



Head Coach: Steve Turner

Last Season: No. 60 in final Top 100, 28-9 (WCAC tournament champions)

Key Contributors:

Devin Dinkins (5-10, So., G)

Malcolm Dread (6-4, Jr., W)

Chuck Harris (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Butler

Josiah Hardy (6-6, Sr., F)

Carlos Hubb (6-2, Sr., G)

Judah Mintz (6-3, So., G)

Myles Stute (6-6, Sr., W) — Committed to Vanderbilt

Terrance Williams (6-7, Sr., F) — Committed to GeorgetownKey Games/Events:

Dec. 7 vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) — ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest DC

Dec. 13-15 vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com