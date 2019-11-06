MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 18 Mater Dei

Monarchs look to build on Golden State best 11 state titles, returning top seven scorers.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 18 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Head Coach: Gary McKnight

Last Season: No. 37 in final Top 100, 29-5 (CIF Open Division state semifinalist)

Key Contributors:

Devin Askew (6-foot-3, Jr., G) — Committed to Kentucky

Wilhelm Breidenbach (6-9, Jr., F)

Logan Cremonesi (6-7, Sr., F)

Nick Davidson (6-8, Jr., F)

Ryan Evans (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Cal Poly

Harrison Hornery (6-9, Jr., F)

Aidan Prukop (6-4, Sr., C) — Committed to Cal PolyKey Games/Events:

Dec. 7 vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) — Hoophall West

Dec. 18-21 vs. TBD — Tarkanian Classic

Dec. 26-30 vs. ...

