MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 18 Mater Dei
Monarchs look to build on Golden State best 11 state titles, returning top seven scorers.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Gary McKnight
Last Season: No. 37 in final Top 100, 29-5 (CIF Open Division state semifinalist)
Key Contributors:
Devin Askew (6-foot-3, Jr., G) — Committed to Kentucky
Wilhelm Breidenbach (6-9, Jr., F)
Logan Cremonesi (6-7, Sr., F)
Nick Davidson (6-8, Jr., F)
Ryan Evans (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Cal Poly
Harrison Hornery (6-9, Jr., F)
Aidan Prukop (6-4, Sr., C) — Committed to Cal PolyKey Games/Events:
Dec. 7 vs. Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.) — Hoophall West
Dec. 18-21 vs. TBD — Tarkanian Classic
Dec. 26-30 vs. ...
