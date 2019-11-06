MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 19 Rancho Christian
Top-ranked senior prospect Evan Mobley leads a strong returning core with hopes of a CIF Open Division title.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Head Coach: Ray Barefield
Last Season: No. 39 in final Top 100, 26-6
Key Contributors:
Jaden Byers (6-foot-2, Jr., G)
Jayce Catchings (6-4, Sr., W)
Dominick Harris (6-4, Sr., G) — Committed to Gonzaga
Evan Mobley (7-0, Sr., C) — Committed to USC
Jayden Simpson (6-6, Sr., F)
Bryson Stephens (6-0, Sr., G)
Luke Turner (6-7, Jr., W)Key Games/Events:
Dec. 6 vs. Rainier Beach (Seattle) — Hoophall West
Dec. 7 vs. Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) — Hoophall West
Dec. 20-23 vs. TBD — Capital City Classic
Dec. 26-30 vs. ...
