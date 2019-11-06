MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 2 IMG Academy

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.



No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Head Coach: Sean McAloon Last Season: No. 1 in final Top 100, 29-1 (GEICO Nationals champions) Key Contributors: Moussa Diabate (6-foot-11, Jr., F) Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, So., F) Jalen Johnson (6-9, Sr., F) — Committed to Duke Lynn Kidd (6-10, Jr., F) Matthew Murrell (6-3, Sr., G) Jaden Springer (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to Tennessee Jarace Walker (6-7, So., W) Mark Williams (7-1, Sr., C) — Committed to DukeKey Games/Events: Dec. 7 vs. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) — National Hoopfest (DC) Dec. 18-23 vs. TBD — City of Palms Classic Jan. 4 vs. ... Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com