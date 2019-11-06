MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 2 IMG Academy
Jalen Johnson, Jaden Springer set to lead the defending national champion Ascenders.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Sean McAloon
Last Season: No. 1 in final Top 100, 29-1 (GEICO Nationals champions)
Key Contributors:
Moussa Diabate (6-foot-11, Jr., F)
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, So., F)
Jalen Johnson (6-9, Sr., F) — Committed to Duke
Lynn Kidd (6-10, Jr., F)
Matthew Murrell (6-3, Sr., G)
Jaden Springer (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to Tennessee
Jarace Walker (6-7, So., W)
Mark Williams (7-1, Sr., C) — Committed to DukeKey Games/Events:
Dec. 7 vs. Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) — National Hoopfest (DC)
Dec. 18-23 vs. TBD — City of Palms Classic
Jan. 4 vs. ...
