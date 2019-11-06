MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 20 Hamilton Heights Christian Academy
After finishing last season ranked No. 25, four returning starters look to build on program's recent success.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Zack Ferrell
Last Season: No. 25 in final Top 100, 34-4
Key Contributors:
Reggie Bass (6-foot-4, So., G)
Andersson Garcia (6-7, Sr., W)
Bayron Matos (6-9, Sr., F) — Committed to New Mexico
Felix Okpara (6-11, So., C)
Dominiq Penn (6-0, Jr., G)
Samson Ruzhentsev (6-7, Sr., W) — Committed to Florida
Marcus Tankersley (6-3, Sr., G)
Drew Williams (6-7, Jr., W)Key Games/Events:
Nov. 23 vs. Teays Valley Christian Prep (Scott Depot, W. Va.)
Nov. 29-30 vs. Orangeville Prep (Canada) (first round) — Lighthouse Classic
Dec. ...
