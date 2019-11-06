MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 21 Sunrise Christian Academy
Buffaloes lost all five starters to graduation, must find way to get production from returners, transfers.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Luke Barnwell
Last Season: No. 15 in final Top 100, 22-6 (GEICO Nationals participant)
Key Contributors:
Ty Berry (6-foot-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Northwestern
Kendall Brown (6-7, Jr., W)
Zachary Clemence (6-10, Jr., F)
Davonte Jennings (6-0, Sr, G)
Dillon Jones (6-6, Sr., W)
Willie Lightfoot (5-10, So., G)
Kenny Pohto (6-10, Jr., F)
Jayden Stone (6-3, Sr., G)

Key Games/Events:
Nov. 29 vs. Yates (Houston, Texas) — Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Nov. 30 vs. Westlake (Austin, Texas) — Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Dec. 7 vs. Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) — ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest
Dec. 20-22 vs. ...
