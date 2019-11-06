MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 22 O'Dea

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings



Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.



No. 22 O'Dea (Seattle)



Head Coach: Jason Kerr

Last Season: Not Ranked in final Top 100, 19-8 (WIAA Class 3A state champions)

Key Contributors:

Paolo Banchero (6-foot-10, Jr., F)

John Christofilis (6-4, Jr., G)

Jermaine Davis (6-4, Jr., W)

Max Debiec (6-8, Jr., F)

Jaylon Ellis (6-0, Jr., G)

Paul Johnson (6-0, Sr., G)

Dezjay Perkins (6-0, Jr., G)

Takeo Staten-Sylvester (6-1, So., G)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 18-23 vs. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.) (first round) — City of Palms Classic

Jan. 7 vs. Garfield (Seattle)

Jan. 14 at Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)

Jan. 21 vs. Ingraham (Seattle)Season Preview:

The defending WIAA Class 3A state champions are heavy favorites to repeat, as they return seven players who started at some point in 2018-19.

Assuming the Fighting Irish are able to repeat as state champions in the Evergreen State, their final ranking will ultimately be determined by how they fare in their only out-of-state contests at the City of Palms Classic.

This group will rely heavily on the production of Banchero, their first team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American selection from last season.

They'll especially need the top-ranked junior big man to perform at a high level in the City of Palms Classic with an opportunity to pick up some quality wins — an opening round win over Blanche Ely would set up a quarterfinals meeting with No. ...

