MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 22 O'Dea
Fighting Irish fueled by All-American Banchero looking to make noise on a national level.
Head Coach: Jason Kerr
Last Season: Not Ranked in final Top 100, 19-8 (WIAA Class 3A state champions)
Key Contributors:
Paolo Banchero (6-foot-10, Jr., F)
John Christofilis (6-4, Jr., G)
Jermaine Davis (6-4, Jr., W)
Max Debiec (6-8, Jr., F)
Jaylon Ellis (6-0, Jr., G)
Paul Johnson (6-0, Sr., G)
Dezjay Perkins (6-0, Jr., G)
Takeo Staten-Sylvester (6-1, So., G)

Key Games/Events:
Dec. 18-23 vs. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.) (first round) — City of Palms Classic
Jan. 7 vs. Garfield (Seattle)
Jan. 14 at Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)
Jan. 21 vs. Ingraham (Seattle)

Season Preview:
The defending WIAA Class 3A state champions are heavy favorites to repeat, as they return seven players who started at some point in 2018-19.
Assuming the Fighting Irish are able to repeat as state champions in the Evergreen State, their final ranking will ultimately be determined by how they fare in their only out-of-state contests at the City of Palms Classic.
This group will rely heavily on the production of Banchero, their first team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American selection from last season.
They'll especially need the top-ranked junior big man to perform at a high level in the City of Palms Classic with an opportunity to pick up some quality wins — an opening round win over Blanche Ely would set up a quarterfinals meeting with No. ...
