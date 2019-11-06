MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 23 Morgan Park

Mustangs pursue third state title in four seasons behind reigning Illinois Gatorade Player of Year Adam Miller.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 23 Morgan Park (Chicago, Ill.)

Head Coach: Nick Irvin

Last Season: No. 92 in final Top 100, 29-5 (IHSA Class 3A Sectional finalist)

Key Contributors:

Isaiah Burrell (6-foot-5, Sr., W)

Amonte Bowens (6-3, Sr., F)

Aneas Davenport (6-6, Jr., F)

Adam Miller (6-4, Sr., G)

Lindell Miller (6-6, So., F)

Marcus Watson Jr. (6-0, Sr., G) — Committed to Wake Forest

Brandon Weston (6-5, Jr., W)Key Games/Events:

Nov. 25 vs. Whitney Young (Chicago)

Nov. 27 vs. Gary West Side (Gary, Ind.)

Dec. 3 at Bogan (Chicago)

Dec. 7 vs. Christian Brothers (St. Louia) — Chicago Elite Classic

Dec. 10 at Curie (Chicago)

Dec. 26-30 vs. ...

