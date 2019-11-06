MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 23 Morgan Park
Mustangs pursue third state title in four seasons behind reigning Illinois Gatorade Player of Year Adam Miller.
Head Coach: Nick Irvin
Last Season: No. 92 in final Top 100, 29-5 (IHSA Class 3A Sectional finalist)
Key Contributors:
Isaiah Burrell (6-foot-5, Sr., W)
Amonte Bowens (6-3, Sr., F)
Aneas Davenport (6-6, Jr., F)
Adam Miller (6-4, Sr., G)
Lindell Miller (6-6, So., F)
Marcus Watson Jr. (6-0, Sr., G) — Committed to Wake Forest
Brandon Weston (6-5, Jr., W)Key Games/Events:
Nov. 25 vs. Whitney Young (Chicago)
Nov. 27 vs. Gary West Side (Gary, Ind.)
Dec. 3 at Bogan (Chicago)
Dec. 7 vs. Christian Brothers (St. Louia) — Chicago Elite Classic
Dec. 10 at Curie (Chicago)
