MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 24 Hillcrest Prep

Talented Bruins look to jell under new coach Mike Bibby.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.

No. 24 Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)

Head Coach: Mike Bibby

Last Season: No. 61 in final Top 100, 35-6

Key Contributors:

Keon Edwards (6-foot-8 Jr., W)

Michael Foster (6-9, Jr., F)

Dayten Holman (6-6, Sr., G)

Isaac Hymes (6-7, Fr., F)

Donovan Johnson (6-7, Sr., W) — Committed to North Carolina

Sadraque Nganga (6-9, So., F)

Dalen Terry (6-6, Sr., G) — Committed to ArizonaKey Games/Events:

Nov. 30 vs. Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.) — Holiday Hoopsgiving

Dec. 5 vs. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) — Hoophall West

Dec. 7 vs. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) — Hoophall West

Dec. 19-23 vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

