MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 24 Hillcrest Prep
Talented Bruins look to jell under new coach Mike Bibby.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Mike Bibby
Last Season: No. 61 in final Top 100, 35-6
Key Contributors:
Keon Edwards (6-foot-8 Jr., W)
Michael Foster (6-9, Jr., F)
Dayten Holman (6-6, Sr., G)
Isaac Hymes (6-7, Fr., F)Donovan Johnson (6-7, Sr., W) — Committed to North Carolina
Sadraque Nganga (6-9, So., F)
Dalen Terry (6-6, Sr., G) — Committed to ArizonaKey Games/Events:
Nov. 30 vs. Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.) — Holiday Hoopsgiving
Dec. 5 vs. Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) — Hoophall West
Dec. 7 vs. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) — Hoophall West
Dec. 19-23 vs. ...
