MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 25 Greensboro Day
Bengals begin season as favorites to make program history with four consecutive state titles.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Head Coach: Fred Johnson
Last Season: No. 81 in final Top 100, 30-5 (NCISAA Class 4A state champions)
Key Contributors:
Christian Bailey (6-5, Sr., W)
Bryce Harris (6-5, Jr., W)
Cam Hayes (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to North Carolina State
Carson McCorkle (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Virginia
Cason Pierce (6-7, Sr., F)
Whit Trevey (6-1, Sr., G)
Brock Williams (6-1, Jr., G)
Jaydon Young (6-3, Fr., G)Key Games/Events:
Nov. 9 vs. Christ School (Arden, N.C.) — Phenom Hoops Carmel Classic
Nov. 12 vs. Durham Academy (Durham, N.C.)
Nov. 19 vs. ...
