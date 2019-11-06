MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 25 Greensboro Day

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings



No. 25 Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.)



Head Coach: Fred Johnson

Last Season: No. 81 in final Top 100, 30-5 (NCISAA Class 4A state champions)

Key Contributors:

Christian Bailey (6-5, Sr., W)

Bryce Harris (6-5, Jr., W)

Cam Hayes (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to North Carolina State

Carson McCorkle (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Virginia

Cason Pierce (6-7, Sr., F)

Whit Trevey (6-1, Sr., G)

Brock Williams (6-1, Jr., G)

Jaydon Young (6-3, Fr., G)Key Games/Events:

Nov. 9 vs. Christ School (Arden, N.C.) — Phenom Hoops Carmel Classic

Nov. 12 vs. Durham Academy (Durham, N.C.)

Nov. 19 vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com