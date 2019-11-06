MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 3 Sierra Canyon
Five-star transfers Brandon Boston, Ziaire Williams figure in Trailblazers' plans for third straight CIF Open Division title.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Andre Chevalier
Last Season: No. 6 in final Top 100, 32-3 (CIF Open Division state champions)
Key Contributors:
Amari Bailey (6-foot-4, So., G)
Brandon Boston, Jr. (6-6, Sr., G) — Committed to Kentucky
Terren Frank (6-7, Sr., F) — Committed to TCU
LeBron James Jr. (6-2, Fr., G)
Shy Odom (6-5, So., W)
Zaire Wade (6-3, Sr., G)
Ziaire Williams (6-7, Sr., W)
Harold Yu (7-3, Jr., C)Key Games/Events:
Nov. 30 at Duncanville (Texas) — National Hoopfest
Dec. 7 vs. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.) — Hoophall West
Dec. 14 at St. ...
