MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 3 Sierra Canyon

Five-star transfers Brandon Boston, Ziaire Williams figure in Trailblazers' plans for third straight CIF Open Division title.

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 3 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Head Coach: Andre Chevalier

Last Season: No. 6 in final Top 100, 32-3 (CIF Open Division state champions)

Key Contributors:

Amari Bailey (6-foot-4, So., G)

Brandon Boston, Jr. (6-6, Sr., G) — Committed to Kentucky

Terren Frank (6-7, Sr., F) — Committed to TCU

LeBron James Jr. (6-2, Fr., G)

Shy Odom (6-5, So., W)

Zaire Wade (6-3, Sr., G)

Ziaire Williams (6-7, Sr., W)

Harold Yu (7-3, Jr., C)Key Games/Events:

Nov. 30 at Duncanville (Texas) — National Hoopfest

Dec. 7 vs. Millennium (Goodyear, Ariz.) — Hoophall West

Dec. 14 at St. ...

