MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 4 Prolific Prep
Five-star backcourt of Jalen Green, Nimari Burnett should lead Crew to best season to date.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Joey Fuca
Last Season: No. 65 in final Top 100, 29-7
Key Contributors:
Frank Anselem (6-foot-10 Jr., C)
Nimari Burnett (6-3, Sr., G)
Saba Gigiberia (7-1, Sr., C)
Jalen Green (6-6, Sr., G)Coleman Hawkins (6-10, Sr., F) — Committed to Illinois
Jaden Jones (6-7, Jr., W)
Mawot Mag (6-7, Sr., W)
Jordan Pope (6-1, So., G)Key Games/Events:
Nov. 29 vs. Lancaster (Texas) — Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Nov. 30 vs. St. Mark's (Dallas) — Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Dec. 14 vs. Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) — Hoophall West
Dec. 19-23 vs. TBD — Chick-fil-A Classic
Jan. 17 vs. ...
