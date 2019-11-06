MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 5 Huntington Prep

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.



No. 5 Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.)

Head Coach: Arkell Bruce Last Season: No. 42 in final Top 100, 21-4 Key Contributors: Dudley Blackwell (6-foot-5, Sr., W) — Committed to Iowa State Jaemyn Brakefield (6-8, Sr., F) — Committed to Duke Isaiah Cottrell (6-9, Sr., F) — Committed to West Virginia Shane Dezonie (6-4, Jr., G) Brayon Freeman (6-2, Jr., G) AJ Hoggard (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Michigan State Zach Loveday (7-0, Sr., C) — Committed to Baylor Duncan Powell (6-8, Jr., F) — Committed to ArkansasKey Games/Events: Nov. 29 vs. Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) — Hoops and Dreams Dec. 14 vs. ... Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com