MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 5 Huntington Prep
Irish look to regain national prominence with nice blend of returners and transfers.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Arkell Bruce
Last Season: No. 42 in final Top 100, 21-4
Key Contributors:
Dudley Blackwell (6-foot-5, Sr., W) — Committed to Iowa State
Jaemyn Brakefield (6-8, Sr., F) — Committed to Duke
Isaiah Cottrell (6-9, Sr., F) — Committed to West Virginia
Shane Dezonie (6-4, Jr., G)
Brayon Freeman (6-2, Jr., G)
AJ Hoggard (6-3, Sr., G) — Committed to Michigan State
Zach Loveday (7-0, Sr., C) — Committed to Baylor
Duncan Powell (6-8, Jr., F) — Committed to ArkansasKey Games/Events:
Nov. 29 vs. Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) — Hoops and Dreams
Dec. 14 vs. ...
