MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 6 DeMatha

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.



No. 6 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Head Coach: Mike Jones Last Season: No. 10 in final Top 100, 33-5 (WCAC Regular Season, Maryland Private School, Alhambra Catholic Invitational champions) Key Contributors: Hunter Dickinson (7-foot-2, Sr., C) Elijah Hawkins (5-7, Jr., G) Jordan Hawkins (6-5, Jr., G) Donovan Miller (6-0, Sr., G) Paul Smith (6-9, Sr., F) — Committed to East Tennessee State

Earl Timberlake Jr. (6-6, Sr., W) — Committed to Miami

Tyrell Ward (6-5, So., G)Key Games/Events: Paul Smith (6-9, Sr., F) — Committed to East Tennessee StateEarl Timberlake Jr. (6-6, Sr., W) — Committed to MiamiTyrell Ward (6-5, So., G) Dec. 7 vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) — National Hoopfest (DC) Dec. 12 at Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) Jan. ... Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com