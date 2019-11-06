MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 6 DeMatha

Hunter Dickinson, Earl Timberlake Jr. hope to lead the Stags to third consecutive Top 10 national finish.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.

No. 6 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Head Coach: Mike Jones

Last Season: No. 10 in final Top 100, 33-5 (WCAC Regular Season, Maryland Private School, Alhambra Catholic Invitational champions)

Key Contributors:

Hunter Dickinson (7-foot-2, Sr., C)

Elijah Hawkins (5-7, Jr., G)

Jordan Hawkins (6-5, Jr., G)

Donovan Miller (6-0, Sr., G)

Paul Smith (6-9, Sr., F) — Committed to East Tennessee State
Earl Timberlake Jr. (6-6, Sr., W) — Committed to Miami
Tyrell Ward (6-5, So., G)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 7 vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) — National Hoopfest (DC)

Dec. 12 at Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Jan. ...

Jan. ...

 

