MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 7 Patrick School

Jonathan Kuminga, Noah Farrakhan lead talented roster looking to capture the team's first New Jersey Tournament of Champions title since 2016-17.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 7 Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.)

Head Coach: Chris Chavannes

Last Season: 17-10 (NJSIAA, Non-Public B second round)

Key Contributors:

Noah Farrakhan (6-foot-2, Sr., G)

Chris Jiao (6-11, Jr., C)

Dionte Johnson (6-0, So., G)

Samson Johnson (6-10, Jr., F)

Jonathan Kuminga (6-8, Jr., W)

Bretner Mutombo (6-11, Jr., C)

Zarique Nutter (6-5, Sr., G)

Adama Sanogo (6-10, Jr., F)Key Games/Events:

Dec. 23 vs. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) — Kyrie Invitational

Dec. 26-30 vs. TBD — John Wall Invitational

Jan. 3 vs. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Jan. 17 vs. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) — Give Back Classic

Jan. 18 vs. ...

