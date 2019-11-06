MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 7 Patrick School
Jonathan Kuminga, Noah Farrakhan lead talented roster looking to capture the team's first New Jersey Tournament of Champions title since 2016-17.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Chris Chavannes
Last Season: 17-10 (NJSIAA, Non-Public B second round)
Key Contributors:
Noah Farrakhan (6-foot-2, Sr., G)
Chris Jiao (6-11, Jr., C)
Dionte Johnson (6-0, So., G)
Samson Johnson (6-10, Jr., F)
Jonathan Kuminga (6-8, Jr., W)
Bretner Mutombo (6-11, Jr., C)
Zarique Nutter (6-5, Sr., G)
Adama Sanogo (6-10, Jr., F)Key Games/Events:
Dec. 23 vs. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) — Kyrie Invitational
Dec. 26-30 vs. TBD — John Wall Invitational
Jan. 3 vs. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)
Jan. 17 vs. McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) — Give Back Classic
Jan. 18 vs. ...
