MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 9 Oak Hill Academy

Longstanding perennial national powers look to build on No. 12 ranking in 2018-19.

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.


No. 9 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Head Coach: Steve Smith

Last Season: No. 12 in final Top 100, 31-5 (GEICO Nationals semifinalist)

Key Contributors:

Bradley Ezewiro (6-foot-8 Sr., F) — Committed to LSU

Darrick Jones Jr. (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to Towson

Evan Johnson (5-11, Sr., G)

Darius Maddox (6-4, Sr., G) — Committed to Virginia Tech

Jalen Ricks (6-6, Jr., G)

K.K. Robinson (6-0, Sr., G)

Jamari Sibley (6-8, Sr., F)

Cam Thomas (6-3, Sr., G)Key Games/Events:

Nov. 15 vs. Crestwood Prep (Canada) — Phenom National Showcase

Dec. 6 vs. Teays Valley Christian Prep (Scott Depot, W. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

Our Latest Stories