MaxPreps Preseason High School Basketball Top 25: No. 9 Oak Hill Academy
Longstanding perennial national powers look to build on No. 12 ranking in 2018-19.
Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings
Breaking down the national contenders heading into the 2019-20 season.
Head Coach: Steve Smith
Last Season: No. 12 in final Top 100, 31-5 (GEICO Nationals semifinalist)
Key Contributors:
Bradley Ezewiro (6-foot-8 Sr., F) — Committed to LSU
Darrick Jones Jr. (6-5, Sr., G) — Committed to Towson
Evan Johnson (5-11, Sr., G)
Darius Maddox (6-4, Sr., G) — Committed to Virginia Tech
Jalen Ricks (6-6, Jr., G)
K.K. Robinson (6-0, Sr., G)
Jamari Sibley (6-8, Sr., F)
Cam Thomas (6-3, Sr., G)Key Games/Events:
Nov. 15 vs. Crestwood Prep (Canada) — Phenom National Showcase
Dec. 6 vs. Teays Valley Christian Prep (Scott Depot, W. ...
-
