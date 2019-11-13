MaxPreps Top 100 preseason high school basketball rankings

California, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina claim 30 of the Top 100 spots in our expanded look at the best heading into 2019-20 season.

Video: MaxPreps Preseason Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings

Find out who will make a run at No. 1 in 2019-20.

Last week, we released our Top 25 Preseason high school basketball rankings and now it's time to dig deeper and take a look at the 100 best programs heading into the 2019-20 season.

The talent is deepest in California, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina as those four states claim nearly a third of the field.

The Golden State leads the way with nine teams, including Top 5 programs Sierra Canyon and Prolific Prep.  The Lone Star State, Keystone State and Tar Heel State each claim seven teams in the nation. ...

