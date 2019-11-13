MaxPreps Top 100 preseason high school basketball rankings

Video: MaxPreps Preseason Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings

Find out who will make a run at No. 1 in 2019-20.

Last week, we released our Top 25 Preseason high school basketball rankings and now it's time to dig deeper and take a look at the 100 best programs heading into the 2019-20 season.

The talent is deepest in California, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina as those four states claim nearly a third of the field.

The Golden State leads the way with nine teams, including Top 5 programs Sierra Canyon and Prolific Prep. The Lone Star State, Keystone State and Tar Heel State each claim seven teams in the nation. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com