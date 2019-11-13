MaxPreps Top 100 preseason high school basketball rankings
California, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina claim 30 of the Top 100 spots in our expanded look at the best heading into 2019-20 season.
Video: MaxPreps Preseason Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings
Find out who will make a run at No. 1 in 2019-20.
Last week, we released our Top 25 Preseason high school basketball rankings and now it's time to dig deeper and take a look at the 100 best programs heading into the 2019-20 season.
The talent is deepest in California, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina as those four states claim nearly a third of the field.
The Golden State leads the way with nine teams, including Top 5 programs Sierra Canyon and Prolific Prep. The Lone Star State, Keystone State and Tar Heel State each claim seven teams in the nation. ...
Basketball Top 25: No. 15 Minnehaha
Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren look to lead the Red Hawks to their fourth consecutive state championship.
Preseason Basketball Top 25
Familiar names loom at the top as Montverde Academy, IMG Academy and Sierra Canyon set the...
Basketball Top 25: No. 20 Hamilton Heights
After finishing last season ranked No. 25, four returning starters look to build on program's...
Basketball Top 25: No. 3 Sierra Canyon
Five-star transfers Brandon Boston, Ziaire Williams figure in Trailblazers' plans for third...
Basketball Top 25: No. 1 Montverde Academy
Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes headline loaded Eagles roster with a strong chance at capturing...
Basketball Top 25: No. 2 IMG Academy
Jalen Johnson, Jaden Springer set to lead the defending national champion Ascenders.