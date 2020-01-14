MaxPreps Top 25 national high school basketball rankings: Martin Luther King weekend expected to shake things up

Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings



National basketball editor Jordan Divens breaks down this week's movement.

In a season where unexpected results have been the trend, there was finally some calm across the MaxPreps Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings prior to an action-packed week of hoops action.

No. 22 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) re-enters the rankings, while unbeatens Collinsville (Ill.) and Lee (Montgomery, Ala.) enter the Top 25 for the first time this season.

No. 12 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) dominated the competition at the Ascender Classic. The hosts knocked off previous No. 22 Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.) 89-77 before an 85-67 win over previous No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com