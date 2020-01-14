MaxPreps Top 25 national high school basketball rankings: Martin Luther King weekend expected to shake things up
Mater Dei, Collinsville and Lee enter during calm week as several big tournaments promise movement next week.
Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings
National basketball editor Jordan Divens breaks down this week's movement.
In a season where unexpected results have been the trend, there was finally some calm across the MaxPreps Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings prior to an action-packed week of hoops action.
No. 22 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) re-enters the rankings, while unbeatens Collinsville (Ill.) and Lee (Montgomery, Ala.) enter the Top 25 for the first time this season.
No. 12 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) dominated the competition at the Ascender Classic. The hosts knocked off previous No. 22 Huntington Prep (Huntington, W. Va.) 89-77 before an 85-67 win over previous No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Sierra Canyon gets revenge on Rancho
Trailblazers get back on track after losses in two of their last three outings.
-
How to watch: Sierra Canyon vs. Rancho
Southern California powers collide again 12 days after Eagles beat the Trailblazers in finals...
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
No. 13 Paul VI knocked off No. 20 Gonzaga 62-54 and No. 7 DeMatha upended No. 19 St. John's...
-
Best hoop teams that play for state title
Grayson, DeMatha and Dorman lead list of teams heading to state tournaments.
-
Best academy and independent hoops teams
Montverde Academy, Hamilton Heights Christian and Oak Hill Academy lead our list.
-
Top 10 basketball players of the 2010s
Ben Simmons, Michael Porter Jr., Jabari Parker lead list of best hoop players in 2010s.