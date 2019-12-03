MaxPreps Top 25 national high school basketball rankings: No. 1 Montverde Academy dominates at Thanksgiving Hoopfest
Reigning National Player of the Year Sharife Cooper records 52-point triple double to cap off exciting week of hoops.
Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings
No. 1 Montverde Academy looks the part in a pair of decisive wins.
A wild week of high school hoops saw our reigning National Player of the Year, Sharife Cooper record an insane 52-point triple double, while top-ranked Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) annihilated a pair of Lone Star State contenders.
Montverde Academy throttled a quality Duncanville (Texas) 84-51, before dismantling Yates (Houston) 98-46. The Eagles looked worthy of their preseason No. 1 ranking and appear to have one of the deepest teams seen in quite some time.
No. 10 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) picked up a pair of quality wins over the weekend, taking down Mayfair (Lakewood, Calif.) and Windsor Forest (Savannah, Ga.) behind a pair of spectacular performances by Auburn pledge Cooper.
