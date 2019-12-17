MaxPreps Top 25 national high school basketball rankings: No. 4 Paul VI outlasts Archbishop Wood in 7OT

Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings

Big wins for Paul VI, Sierra Canyon and Montverde Academy as City of Palms looms.

An exciting start to the high school basketball season has been filled with plenty of upsets, buzzer-beating finishes and even a seven-overtime thriller.

In a game that lasted approximately four hours, No. 4 Paul VI outlasted Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) 130-128 with seven extra periods. The marathon game saw 77 fouls committed as seven starters and 10 players in total fouled out.

The Panthers showed a lot of grit in the win, coming back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit, overcoming four starters fouling out and emerging victorious after 60 minutes of basketball.

Top-ranked Montverde Academy was dominant in a nationally televised showdown with previous No. ...

