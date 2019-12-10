MaxPreps Top 25 national high school basketball rankings: Sunrise Christian Academy climbs 11 spots

Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings

See all the movement as last week saw action heat up across the country.

A thrilling week of action was filled with upsets, as four new teams enter this week's MaxPreps Top 25 national high school basketball rankings.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) moved up four spots to No. 4 after defeating the defending national champion and previous No. 2 IMG Academy. The short-handed Ascenders were without 5-star Jalen Johnson and 4-star Matthew Murrell in the Top 10 showdown.

No. 8 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kan.) is the biggest riser this week, as the Sunflower State powerhouse notched signature wins over previous No. ...

