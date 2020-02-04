MaxPreps Top 25 national high school basketball rankings: Upsets shake up Top 10

Video: Top 25 high school basketball rankings



Upsets shuffle teams in Top 10.

Yet another upset-filled week of high school basketball action saw two teams drop out of the Top 5 and three new teams enter the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school basketball rankings.

Top-ranked Montverde Academy capped off an unblemished regular season with a dominant showing at the St. James Invitational. The Eagles won three games in Maryland by an average of 50 points per outing over the weekend. They'll be prohibitive favorites to capture their fifth GEICO Nationals title in April.

No. 4 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) and No. 5 Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) continue their rise as both programs climb inside the Top 5 after previous No. ...

