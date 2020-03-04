MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: California Open Division bracket a true gauntlet
La Jolla Country Day, Mater Dei, Windward all chasing Golden State title through loaded field.
Video: Top 25 girls basketball rankings
La Jolla Country Day on quest for CIF Open Division crown.
In some states, for some teams, the postseason is a walk in the park, disturbed only if something extremely unlikely occurs, such as a rabid squirrel dropping from a branch to attack an unwary visitor. But barring such out-of-the-blue interventions, more than a few elite teams in states with many divisions can start planning their banquet speeches before the final whistle blows.
In other states, it's far from that simple. California has instituted Open divisions, so in that state, the top 12 teams (out of around 1,400) have all been placed in the same bracket, so clearly every game will be a flat-out war. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
NFHS Voice: March brings shot clock talk
Would adding a shot clock make the game better?
-
Top 25 Basketball Scoreboard
No. 2 Grayson, No. 3 Dorman play for state titles this weekend in respective states.
-
CIF state basketball brackets announced
Trailblazers seek Open Division three-peat while San Diego Section's Torreys put No. 1 girls...
-
No. 2 Grayson advances to state title game
Deivon Smith leads five Rams in double figures to help dethrone defending state champs and...
-
Bishop Gorman wins ninth consecutive title
Gaels continue streak that began in 2012, win 22nd state crown overall.
-
Sierra Canyon beats Mater Dei for crown
Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston Jr. lead the Trailblazers to a wire-to-wire victory in Long...