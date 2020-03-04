MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: California Open Division bracket a true gauntlet

Video: Top 25 girls basketball rankings

La Jolla Country Day on quest for CIF Open Division crown.

In some states, for some teams, the postseason is a walk in the park, disturbed only if something extremely unlikely occurs, such as a rabid squirrel dropping from a branch to attack an unwary visitor. But barring such out-of-the-blue interventions, more than a few elite teams in states with many divisions can start planning their banquet speeches before the final whistle blows.

In other states, it's far from that simple. California has instituted Open divisions, so in that state, the top 12 teams (out of around 1,400) have all been placed in the same bracket, so clearly every game will be a flat-out war. ...

