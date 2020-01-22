MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Favorites shine through in MLK action

Video: Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings



See which two teams entered this week's rankings.

Fireworks are for July Fourth, so we shouldn't be surprised that the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was bereft of that kind of excitement on the girls basketball front. There were several key matchups, but the favorites won almost all of them, so this week's rankings look much like last week's.

In fact, the first 13 spots are the same, and only two newcomers — St. John-Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.) and St. Joseph Central (Huntington, W.Va.) — landed in the MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings.

And from here on out, it should get even quieter, though as always, there are some big games on the schedule. ...

