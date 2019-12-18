MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Holiday tournaments could reshape look after New Year

Video: Top 25 girls high school basketball rankings

Not all high schools are created equal — at least when it comes to rankings.

For example, Bishop McNamara, a team on the cusp of the Top 25, lost last week to Winston-Salem Christian, a very talented 11-2 team out of North Carolina. But for our purposes, that loss doesn't "count" because Winston-Salem Christian will often re-classify students, moving them down a grade. In other words, a transfer who just finished her sophomore year at one school and now transfers into Winston-Salem Christian (and many other schools) might be judged academically behind her peers and thus needs to repeat her sophomore classwork — so she is "re-classed" as a sophomore even though she would have been a junior at her previous school.When it comes to athletics, this gives some students an extra season of sport, which can be a significant advantage, so for the girls' basketball Top 25, schools that re-classi are not eligible for ranking.Some prep schools accept students who have already graduated from high school, and give them another year to prepare for college, again perhaps giving that girl and the team she plays for an advantage, so prep schools who play high school grads are also not part of the Top 25.Finally, some schools are not affiliated with state or national high school athletic associations, and also fall outside the Top 25 qualification list.So sometimes losses aren't really losses, in our eyes, because even though a game is played under high school rules, the rosters don't meet generally accepted high school standards. ...

