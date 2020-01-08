MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: La Jolla Country Day remains at No. 1
Post-holiday tournament action calms before MLK showcases, league games stir pot again.
Video: Top 25 girls high school basketball rankings
La Jolla Country Day remains No. 1 as no teams drops from rankings.
Though there are always some critical games every week, some weeks are bigger than others — and this isn't one of them.
School is back in session, and most of the elite teams spent a lot of time on the road over the holidays, so the coaches and players need to catch their breath and get back into their normal routines. And of course, league play begins in most parts of the country, which cuts into opportunities for teams to schedule games against out-of-state opponents.
So the result is a week of relatively tame competition — though there are some major matchups — before the big events over Martin Luther King Jr. ...
