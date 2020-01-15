MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: MLK weekend showcases should prompt movement

Video: Top 25 girls basketball rankings

See this week's movement as MLK showcases promise to shake things up next week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect at the Civil Rights leader's struggle, progress and strides still to be taken.

And for a lot of high school basketball teams, including those in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings, it's also a time to hit the road for a long, mid-January weekend and play quality opposition that doesn't share the same area code.

For example, the No. 1 team in the country, La Jolla Country Day, will travel nearly 500 miles to go from San Diego to Stockton. ...

