MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: MLK weekend showcases should prompt movement
Long weekend of showcases should provide shakeup before league season gets underway.
Video: Top 25 girls basketball rankings
See this week's movement as MLK showcases promise to shake things up next week.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to reflect at the Civil Rights leader's struggle, progress and strides still to be taken.
And for a lot of high school basketball teams, including those in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings, it's also a time to hit the road for a long, mid-January weekend and play quality opposition that doesn't share the same area code.
For example, the No. 1 team in the country, La Jolla Country Day, will travel nearly 500 miles to go from San Diego to Stockton. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Previewing Flyin' to the Hoop in Ohio
No. 6 Grayson, No. 15 Prolific Prep, No. 23 Huntington Prep among those scheduled Friday-Monday...
-
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions preview
No. 3 Oak Hill Academy and No. 11 Paul VI headline annual Missouri tourney that's one of high...
-
Spalding Hoophall Classic preview
Martin Luther King Jr. weekend showcase features 28 5-star prospects and 11 nationally ranked...
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Martin Luther King weekend is crucial time for ranked teams as Spalding Hoophall Classic, Bass...
-
Top 25 high school basketball rankings
Mater Dei, Collinsville and Lee enter during calm week as several big tournaments promise movement...
-
Sierra Canyon gets revenge on Rancho
Trailblazers get back on track after losses in two of their last three outings.