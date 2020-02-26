MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Postseason can, will, make upsets hurt
Duncanville, DeSoto tangle in Texas playoffs; No. 1 La Jolla Country Day back in action after two week break.
Video: Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings
Postseason action heats up as La Jolla Country Day remains No. 1.
Only two teams — Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Sacred Heart (Louisville, Ky.) — dropped out of this week's MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings and there was some minor shuffling after Bishop McNamara (previously No. 14) slipped past Paul VI (previously No. 12).
There is sure to be more to come in next week's edition as No. 6 Duncanville beat No. 7 DeSoto in Texas playoff action Tuesday night and No. 2 Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
