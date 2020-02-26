MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Postseason can, will, make upsets hurt

Video: Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings



Postseason action heats up as La Jolla Country Day remains No. 1.

Only two teams — Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) and Sacred Heart (Louisville, Ky.) — dropped out of this week's MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings and there was some minor shuffling after Bishop McNamara (previously No. 14) slipped past Paul VI (previously No. 12).

There is sure to be more to come in next week's edition as No. 6 Duncanville beat No. 7 DeSoto in Texas playoff action Tuesday night and No. 2 Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and No. ...

