MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings: Teams from Ohio, Texas earn a spot

Video: Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings

See which teams joined this week's rankings.

It's that time of year, when nationally ranked teams (for the most part) start to prepare for postseason by pounding on their friends and neighbors in league play. Of course, the opponents are hoping for that miracle upset of their arch rival — and one or two will happen — but the ranked teams are focused on two things: Winning and avoiding injury. The last thing a Top 10 team wants to see is a star go down with a badly sprained ankle in the third quarter of a 35-point blowout.

And sometimes, depending on the state, even the playoffs aren't that intriguing. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com