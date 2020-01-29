MaxPreps Top 25 national high school girls basketball rankings

Video: Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings

Check out the movement after last week's action.

Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) was the lone team to drop from the Top 10 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 national girls high school basketball rankings. The Crusaders lost 65-61 to No. 12 Riverdale Baptist last week and fell 12 spots to No. 16.

The good news for the Crusaders is they've got a chance at redemption Friday with a home game against No. 11 St. John-Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.).

The top three squads remained cemented, for now, as La Jolla Country Day (La Jolla, Calif.), Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati) are a combined 61-2 on the year.

Trenton Catholic Academy (Trenton, N.J.) is the lone team to enter this week's rankings after a solid season thus far. ...

