MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week: December 2, 2019 - December 8, 2019
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced December 8, 2019.
The WBCA has announced its High School Players of the Week presented by MaxPreps and Wilson Sporting Goods for the week ending on December 8, 2019.
Now in its fifth year, the WBCA High School Player of the Week presented by Wilson is awarded to a deserving student-athlete who demonstrated outstanding play throughout the week in her respective region of the country. Head coaches submit nominations each week and the WBCA selects the individual based on stats that were submitted.
Here are this week's honorees:
Region 1Shayla Rochette - Marie Philip High School (Framingham, Mass.)
Region 2
Grace Hutson - St. Joseph Central Catholic High School (Huntington, W.Va.)
Region 3
Maddie Gillie - R-S Central High School (Rutherfordton, N.C.)
Region 4
Marissa Carmean - Lincoln High School (Vincennes, Ind.)
Region 5
Cierra Smith - Grandview High School (Grandview, Mo.)
Region 6
Miannah Little - Connally High School (Waco, Texas)
Region 7
Wyann Whiterock - American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Region 8
Chloe Briggs - Ontario Christian High School (Ontario, Calif.)
Region 9
Amari Hunter - Keys Gate Charter High School (Homestead, Fla.)
