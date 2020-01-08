MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week: December 30, 2019 - January 5, 2019
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced January 5, 2019.
The WBCA has announced its High School Players of the Week presented by MaxPreps and Wilson Sporting Goods for the week ending on January 5, 2019.
Now in its fifth year, the WBCA High School Player of the Week presented by Wilson is awarded to a deserving student-athlete who demonstrated outstanding play throughout the week in her respective region of the country. Head coaches submit nominations each week and the WBCA selects the individual based on stats that were submitted.
Here are this week's honorees:
Region 1
Natasha Rivera - Ansonia (CT)
Region 2
Sayge Wilhide - Greencastle-Antrim (Greencastle, PA)
Region 3
Kiki Rice - Sidwell Friends (Washington, DC)
Region 4
Aneesah Morrow - Simeon (Chicago, IL)
Region 5
Nicole Avila-ambrosi - Millard North (Omaha, NE)
Region 6
Jersey Wolfenbarger - Northside (Fort Smith, AR)
Region 7
Matehya Aberle - Holbrook (AZ)
Region 8
Mackenzie Curtis - El Capitan (Lakeside, CA)
Region 9
Erin Turral - Lincoln (Tallahassee, FL)
-
LEARN MORE: MaxPreps/WBCA Player of The Week & Previous Winners
-
