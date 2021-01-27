The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) has announced its High School Players of the Week presented by MaxPreps and Wilson Sporting Goods.



Player of the Week honors are awarded to a deserving student-athlete who demonstrated outstanding play in her respective region of the country. Head coaches submit nominations each week and the WBCA selects the individual based on stats that were submitted.



The WBCA leads, serves and unites coaches of women's basketball for the good of the game and those who play it.



Here are this week's honorees:



Region 1:

Avery Burns, Nauset Regional (North Eastham, Mass.)



Region 2:

Montana Paul, Halifax (Pa.)



Region 3:

Cate Carlson, Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.)



Region 4:

Lilliann Frasure, North Judson-San Pierre (North Judson, Ind.)



Region 5:

Cady Pauley, Milan (Mo.)



Region 6:

Hayleigh Breland, Stone (Wiggins, Miss.)



Region 7:

Leslie Luna, Wendover (Utah)



Region 8:

Rhys Cannava, Soldotna (Alaska)



Region 9:

Bella Vinson, Coffee County Central (Manchester, Tenn.)



To obtain a coach's login or for questions about our player of the week programs, please contact Aaron Hendricks (E-Mail: ahendricks@MaxPreps.com Phone: (530)313-5158)

