MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week: January 20, 2020 - January 26, 2020
The WBCA has announced its High School Players of the Week presented by MaxPreps and Wilson Sporting Goods for the week ending on January 26, 2019.
Now in its fifth year, the WBCA High School Player of the Week presented by Wilson is awarded to a deserving student-athlete who demonstrated outstanding play throughout the week in her respective region of the country. Head coaches submit nominations each week and the WBCA selects the individual based on stats that were submitted.
Here are this week's honorees:
Region 1
Lyric Grumblatt, Manchester Memorial High School (Manchester, N.H.)
Region 2
Kaitlyn Maxwell, Everett Area Middle/High School (Everett, Pa.)
Region 3
Charlotte Sherrill, Blue Ridge Early College (Cashiers, N.C.)
Region 4
Sydney Jacobsen, William Henry Harrison High School (West Lafayette, Ind.)
Region 5
Makaiya Brooks, Central High School (Springfield, Mo.)
Region 6
ShanDrea Yeldell, Hillcrest High School (Dallas, Texas)
Region 7
Alyssa Brown, Sahuaro High School (Tucson, Ariz.)
Region 8
Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian High School (Ontario, Calif.)
Region 9
Gabbi Cartagena, Jackson High School (Jackson, Ga.)
-
-
