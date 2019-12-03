MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week: November 25, 2019 - December 1, 2019
MaxPreps/WBCA High School Players of the Week announced December 1, 2019.
The WBCA has announced its High School Players of the Week presented by MaxPreps and Wilson Sporting Goods for the week ending on December 1, 2019.
Now in its fifth year, the WBCA High School Player of the Week presented by Wilson is awarded to a deserving student-athlete who demonstrated outstanding play throughout the week in her respective region of the country. Head coaches submit nominations each week and the WBCA selects the individual based on stats that were submitted.
Here are this week's honorees:
Region 1
Lauren Sabia - The Master's School (West Simsbury, Conn.)
Region 2
Sanaa Redmond - The Shipley School (Bryn Mawr, Pa.)
Region 3
Kelci Adams - Nation Ford High School (Fort Mill, S.C.)
Region 4
Anna Blank - Richland County High School (Olney, Ill.)
Region 5
Autumn Wallace - Climax Springs High School (Climax Springs, Mo.)
Region 6
M'kayla Malone - Saginaw High School (Saginaw. ...
