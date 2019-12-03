MaxPreps/WBCA Players of the Week: November 25, 2019 - December 1, 2019

The WBCA has announced its High School Players of the Week presented by MaxPreps and Wilson Sporting Goods for the week ending on December 1, 2019.

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

Region 5

Region 6

Now in its fifth year, the WBCA High School Player of the Week presented by Wilson is awarded to a deserving student-athlete who demonstrated outstanding play throughout the week in her respective region of the country. Head coaches submit nominations each week and the WBCA selects the individual based on stats that were submitted.Here are this week's honorees:- The Master's School (West Simsbury, Conn.)- The Shipley School (Bryn Mawr, Pa.)- Nation Ford High School (Fort Mill, S.C.)- Richland County High School (Olney, Ill.)- Climax Springs High School (Climax Springs, Mo.)- Saginaw High School (Saginaw. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com