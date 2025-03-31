Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) on Monday announced Steve Turner has been chosen to replace Kevin Boyle as its new head basketball coach.



Turner comes to the Florida powerhouse from No. 9 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), where he compiled a 497-176 (.738 win percentage) record over the past 26 seasons. The Eagles are 29-5 and won the DCSAA Class AA title after finishing runner-up in this year's WCAC tournament.





He steps into a position vacated by Boyle, who announced he was leaving the school after this season to take a similar role at Spire.

"Although this opportunity presented itself quickly, I did not make my decision lightly," Turner wrote on X. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com