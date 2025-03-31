83aa267c-db0b-4247-a10c-553ff0c428f3-original.jpg

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) on Monday announced Steve Turner has been chosen to replace Kevin Boyle as its new head basketball coach.

Turner comes to the Florida powerhouse from No. 9 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), where he compiled a 497-176 (.738 win percentage) record over the past 26 seasons. The Eagles are 29-5 and won the DCSAA Class AA title after finishing runner-up in this year's WCAC tournament.

He steps into a position vacated by Boyle, who announced he was leaving the school after this season to take a similar role at Spire.

"Although this opportunity presented itself quickly, I did not make my decision lightly," Turner wrote on X. ...

