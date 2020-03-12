National high school boys basketball 3-point leaders: Texas players go deep
Take a look at 50 of the top 3-point shooters in the country.
Video: Top plays of the week
Watch the best of the best in Week 9.
The old adage that "everything is bigger in Texas," might be due for a change.
How about: "They like to shoot longer shots in Texas."
Six of the top 10 3-point shooters in the country are from the Lone Star State, including national leader Noah Taylor, from Coram Deo Academy (Flower Mound). He's made 187, which is 29 more than No. 2 Davaun Perkins, of Leggett (Texas), who has 158.
Other top 10 3-point shooters from Texas are Isaiah Jones, of North Texas United (Mansfield), with 148; LJ Cryer, from Morton Ranch (Katy), with 145; Alex Flores, of Nixon (Lauredo), with 139; and RJ Keene, of Concordia Lutheran (Tomball), with 135. ...
