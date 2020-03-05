National high school boys basketball 3-point leaders: Texas senior made 187 treys
See who are the Top 50 sharpshooters in the land.
Video: Top 10 Plays of the Week
Watch the 10 best from Week 8.
If you haven't made 100 3-pointers this season, you're not on this list.
The collections of sharp-shooters throughout the nation is remarkable. Approximately since Stephen Curry began launching 3-pointers in the NBA, high school players have been practicing long-range shots at a rapid pace. And coaches really began implementing the notion that the way to go was long range.
The national leader by a wide margin is Noah Taylor of Coram Deo Academy (Flower Mound, Texas), who, with 187, has 29 more than No. 2 Aristotle Davenport of Bluegrass United (Lexington, Kent.).
Taylor, a 5-foot-11 senior, averaged 24.0 points a game for his 32-10 team. ...
