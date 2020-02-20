National high school boys basketball assist leaders: 15 seniors among nation's top 25
Take a look at the game's best passers this winter.
Video: Seth Cintron highlights
Watch the nation's No. 8 leader in assists.
With experience comes knowledge and in the case of high school basketball players throughout the country, so evidently arrives generosity.
Of the top 25 national leaders in assists, 15 are seniors and seven are juniors, including Lance Shuler, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Anson (Wadesboro, N.C.) who averages 11 per game to lead the country along with sophomore Ayden McDonald from Hibbing (Minn.).
Shuler and McDonald both fill up the stat sheets. Shuler also averages 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game, while McDonald, a 6-3 guard, contributes 20.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.2 steals per outing. ...
