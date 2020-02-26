National high school boys basketball assist leaders: Minnesota sophomore averages 10.9 per game
Ayden McDonald has been putting on a show recently in Minnesota.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard from Hibbing finished off a five-game run with a 23-point, 15-assist contest last week during a 88-75 win over Virginia.
It was the sixth time McDonald has had 15 assists or more in a game. He ranks second in the nation in assists per games at 10.9 per game. He also averages 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game.
Over his last five games, McDonald is averaging 27.0 points, 10.1 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game. ...
