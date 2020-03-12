National high school boys basketball rebound leaders: Essex continues to soar

Video: Plays of the Week

Blake Essex is having a fantastic junior season.

The 6-foot-8 post for Mile High Academy can put an exclamation point on it when his team competes in the Colorado Great 8 tournament for 1A schools this week.

Essex ranks tied for 46th in the country at 14.0 rebounds per game, to go along 21.0 points, 2.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game. It's no wonder why his team is 20-3 on the season and ranked among the eight squads.

He had his average of 14 rebounds to go along with 25 points and five blocks in a 67-51 regional final win over Longmont Christian. ...

