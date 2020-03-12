National high school boys basketball rebound leaders: Essex continues to soar
See who is the best in the country at rebounding.
Video: Plays of the Week
Watch the best from Week 9.
Blake Essex is having a fantastic junior season.
The 6-foot-8 post for Mile High Academy can put an exclamation point on it when his team competes in the Colorado Great 8 tournament for 1A schools this week.
Essex ranks tied for 46th in the country at 14.0 rebounds per game, to go along 21.0 points, 2.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game. It's no wonder why his team is 20-3 on the season and ranked among the eight squads.
He had his average of 14 rebounds to go along with 25 points and five blocks in a 67-51 regional final win over Longmont Christian. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
National basketball scoring leaders
See who scores the most in the country.
-
Sheldon wins on and off court
Hours after being reinstated into the tournament, the Huskies pull off dramatic last-second...
-
Sierra Canyon rallies for incredible win
Trailblazers score final 13 points of the game to stun Etiwanda, advance to state championship...
-
Wheeler stuns No. 2 Grayson in Georgia
Wheeler wins GHSA Class AAAAAAA state title, knocking off No. 2 Grayson 60-59.
-
Sheldon drops out over coronovirus concern
Huskies forced to cancel game vs. Dublin after school district shuts campuses, extra curricular...
-
Dorman takes fourth straight state title
Cavaliers win 59th consecutive game against South Carolina opponents while clinching bid to...