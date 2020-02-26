National high school boys basketball rebound leaders: Florida senior pulls down 48 last week
Get a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
Video: Rebounding highlights of Franklin Amonte
Watch the nation's No. 5 rebounder for Dalton (Ga).
Cantia Rahming is on a rebounding rampage.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior from Hillsborough (Tampa, Fla.) has pulled down 23 and 25 rebounds the last two games, to up his season average to 17.6 per outing, which ranks him fourth in the country.
Rahming is also a fine all-around player with averages of 21.4 points, 2.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game for the 22-7 Terriers, who play Bartow in a playoff game on Friday. He had 22 points, a season-high 25 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 71-51 win over Kathleen last week. ...
