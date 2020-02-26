National high school boys basketball scoring leaders: Pennsylavania junior explodes for 61
Get a look at the game's elite scorers this winter.
Video: Tommy Murr highlights
Watch the nation's second-leading scorer go for 49 points in a game.
Tanner Colflesh is putting his best foot forward.
The 6-foot-1 junior from Turkeyfoot Valley Area in Confluence, Pa., put up 61 points last week in a game to move to No. 3 in the national scoring race at just under 40 points per game (39.5).
Colfesh, who started the season with a 58-point explosion, has scored more than 50 four times this season and is shooting at a remarkably high clip — 58 percent. In last week's 93-64 win over Northern Bedford County, Colfesh made 7-of-9 3-pointers and 17-for-26 on 2-pointers. ...
