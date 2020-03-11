National high school boys basketball scoring leaders: Two finish at better than 40 points per game
See who scores the most in the country.
Video: Mikey Williams highlights
Watch the 6-4 freshman in a first-round SoCal playoff win.
Of the top 50 boys basketball scorers in the country, 37 average 30 or more.
Two actually average 40 or more and both of their seasons are over, including national leader Tommy Murr a senior at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy (Athens, Ala.) who finished the season at a remarkable 44.3 points per game.
He was followed by another player who closed at his season, but Markus Robinson is only a freshman. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 43.5 per game in 22 contests for Finney (Penfield, N.Y.).
Another New Yorker, senior 6-foot guard Delijah Farmer averages 36.5 points per game for Bronx Lighthouse Charter. ...
