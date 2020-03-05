National high school girls basketball assist leaders: Paige Bueckers to conclude brilliant prep career

Video: Paige Bueckers highlights

Watch the naton's No. 1 recruit in action.



One of the most storied and successful high school girls basketball careers is coming to an end this week.

Besides being a prolific scorer, solid defender and rebounder, Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) senior Paige Bueckers is also a tremendous passer. It's one of the reasons she is the nation's top-rated player from the Class of 2020.

Heading into Thursday's MSHSL 6AAAA championship against Wayzata, the Connecticut-bound point guard is fifth in the nation at 9.4 assists per game.

That goes along with her other averages of 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game. ...

